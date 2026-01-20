Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $915.00 to $830.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as low as $600.00 and last traded at $604.12. Approximately 15,038,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 13,903,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $620.25.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.07.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.00, for a total value of $337,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,398. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total transaction of $374,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,882. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 39,535 shares of company stock valued at $24,382,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $640.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

