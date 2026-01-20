FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 988,459 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 1,258,786 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.13. The stock had a trading volume of 195,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,204. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $204.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

