Ava Hahn Sells 2,442 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $231.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,698,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,997,719. The firm has a market cap of $377.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat says AMD’s rebound is underway driven by MI450 GPU expectations, improving guidance prospects and rising analyst coverage; the piece highlights potential upside if MI450 ramps and data-center deals translate to sustained revenue revisions. AMD Rebound Begins: It’s Not Too Late to Get In
- Positive Sentiment: TipRanks reports AMD shares jumped on reports that Meta will buy more AI chips from AMD — a direct demand signal for AMD’s data-center GPUs and a bullish revenue read-through if confirmed and scaled. AMD Stock Jumps on Reports of an AI Chip Deal with Meta
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat coverage of Riot Platforms highlights a multi-year lease with AMD at Rockdale (initial 25 MW, option to scale to 200 MW; initial revenue estimate ~$311M). This is concrete evidence AMD is locking physical data?center capacity for HPC/AI deployments — supportive for longer-term data?center growth. Riot Platforms: A $311M AMD Deal Changes the HPC Game
- Positive Sentiment: Forbes and several analyst notes (Wells Fargo, RBC) emphasize AMD’s history of rapid rallies and sizeable upside potential from AI/data?center adoption; Wells Fargo’s reiterated Overweight and lofty price target are cited across coverage, keeping bullish analyst momentum alive. How AMD Stock Can Surge In 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi maintains a Neutral rating with a $260 price target, noting muted margin leverage despite strong AI demand — a reminder that growth doesn’t automatically equal margin expansion. Citi Maintains Neutral on AMD With $260 PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary (FXEmpire) flags broader chip-sector sensitivity to trade/newsflow (Greenland headlines), which can add volatility to AMD along with peers; this is a market?level risk rather than AMD?specific. NVDA, INTC and AMD Forecast – Chip Stocks in America Look Soft Early
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks and other sites flag rising insider selling activity ahead of Q4 earnings (Form 144 filings), which can spook investors if perceived as executives taking profits before results. AMD Insider Activity Turns Negative Ahead of Q4 Earnings as Selling Outpaces Buying
- Negative Sentiment: Barchart flags a new 25% tariff on certain AMD MI325X chip imports — if applied broadly, tariffs could raise costs, disrupt supply chains, or slow enterprise buying in affected markets. Policy risk remains a near?term headwind. As Trump Hits AMD MI325X Chips with a 25% Tariff, How Should You Play AMD Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Contrasting analyst views and some Seeking Alpha pieces argue downside or caution (rating downgrades), underscoring valuation risks if growth disappoints or guidance is conservative. AMD: Regret Comes Later (Rating Downgrade)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
