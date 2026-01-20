Ava Hahn Sells 2,442 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $231.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,698,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,997,719. The firm has a market cap of $377.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

