Richard Hayne Sells 10,667 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $748,823.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,643,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,603,675.40. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.2%

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. 1,535,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,994. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $84.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

