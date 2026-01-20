Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2026 – Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/8/2026 – Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/18/2025 – Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.97%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

