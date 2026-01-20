Maker Price Reaches $1,470.34 (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $46.68 thousand worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $1,470.34 or 0.01631705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,440.04 or 1.00365491 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 870,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,225 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker (MKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maker has a current supply of 870,827.47 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Maker is 1,478.64393239 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 596 active market(s) with $72,732.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://makerdao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.