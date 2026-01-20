Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.6550, with a volume of 6320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $667.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,546,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,998,000 after purchasing an additional 779,446 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,423,000 after buying an additional 190,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 239.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 120,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 507,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 128.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

