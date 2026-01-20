Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.79.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

