Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Park Dental Partners (PARK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ: PARK):

1/6/2026 – Park Dental Partners is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Park Dental Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – Park Dental Partners was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/5/2026 – Park Dental Partners was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/5/2026 – Park Dental Partners is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Park Dental Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ: PARK) is a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services to affiliated dental practices. The company focuses on enabling dental clinicians to concentrate on patient care by delivering centralized non-clinical functions that support day-to-day operations and practice growth.

Services typically offered by Park Dental Partners include practice management, billing and revenue cycle management, procurement and supply-chain support, information technology, human resources, marketing and patient acquisition, and regulatory and compliance assistance.

