Degen Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Degen token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degen has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,143.63 or 1.00359917 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Degen

Degen was first traded on January 7th, 2024. Degen’s total supply is 36,959,970,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,963,632,968 tokens. Degen’s official message board is farcaster.xyz/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,959,970,907.61736808 with 21,014,585,638.6416959 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00112459 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $3,211,372.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

