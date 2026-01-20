Blast Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. Blast has a market cap of $40.30 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blast has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Blast token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91,143.63 or 1.00359917 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,033,343,621 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 54,046,723,279.268135 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.000743 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $5,284,090.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

