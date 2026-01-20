3,886 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL Acquired by QTR Family Wealth LLC

QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 92.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.90. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $87.08 and a 52-week high of $233.84. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

