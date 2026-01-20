Root Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTV stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.