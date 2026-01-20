Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Tops $3,320.88 on Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,320.88 or 0.03656682 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $524.05 million and approximately $7.42 thousand worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 346,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 346,156.35553113. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,321.31185159 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $6,099.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

