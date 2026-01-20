Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Update

Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,758 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 8,918 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bogota Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.45% of Bogota Financial worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bogota Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bogota Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BSBK) is the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank, a New Jersey-chartered savings institution headquartered in Bogota, New Jersey. As a community-focused financial services provider, the company offers a range of deposit, lending and cash management solutions tailored to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

