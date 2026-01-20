Comparing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $89.35 million 1.74 $13.00 million $2.84 9.01 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $31.80 million 1.64 $4.31 million $2.30 9.56

Risk and Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Indiana Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 18.32% 12.44% 1.13% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 16.57% N/A N/A

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

