Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.58 billion and approximately $573.75 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.30 or 0.03400584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00004008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,357,504 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is cardano.org/news/atom.xml. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

