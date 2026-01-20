Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $26.18 Million Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. ARM makes up about 1.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $26,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in ARM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 504.2% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oddo Bhf set a $170.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 4.34. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

