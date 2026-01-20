Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.8% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $271.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.65.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $308.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.64. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $318.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.