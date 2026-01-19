iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,286 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 43,768 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $95.14. The company had a trading volume of 605,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,982. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 195.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

