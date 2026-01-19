iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,452,197 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 7,002,965 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,155,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,155,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.06. 14,889,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,383,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,648,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,057,000 after buying an additional 2,757,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,522,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,218,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,224,000 after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.
