iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,452,197 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 7,002,965 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,155,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,155,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.06. 14,889,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,383,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,648,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,057,000 after buying an additional 2,757,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,522,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,218,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,224,000 after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.