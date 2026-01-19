Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 97,004 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 74,599 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,222 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,222 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Gotham 1000 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of GVLU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $26.24.
Gotham 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.5872 per share. This represents a yield of 641.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gotham 1000 Value ETF
Gotham 1000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF consisting of large- and mid-cap value stocks from the United States. GVLU was launched on Jun 7, 2022 and is managed by Gotham.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gotham 1000 Value ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Gotham 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.