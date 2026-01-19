Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 97,004 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 74,599 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,222 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,222 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of GVLU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.5872 per share. This represents a yield of 641.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gotham 1000 Value ETF

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gotham 1000 Value ETF stock. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF ( NYSEARCA:GVLU Free Report ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Gotham 1000 Value ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF consisting of large- and mid-cap value stocks from the United States. GVLU was launched on Jun 7, 2022 and is managed by Gotham.

