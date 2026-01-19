Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 187,340 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 240,613 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 377,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,376,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.