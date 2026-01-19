Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.05 and last traded at C$22.94, with a volume of 51722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$550.23 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

