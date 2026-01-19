Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 269,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 428,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$223.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc also holds interest in Spark Pegmatite project located in southeastern Ontario, Canada; and Pennock Pegmatite located in northwest Ontario, Canada; and Bolt Pegmatite located in Ontario, Canada.

