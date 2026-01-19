Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,458 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 45,864 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDROW opened at $0.80 on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg SA (NASDAQ: CDROW) is a holding company established to consolidate and manage the digital gaming and sports-betting operations of Grupo Codere, one of Europe’s longstanding gaming enterprises. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company oversees a portfolio of online platforms that deliver interactive wagering and casino experiences through desktop and mobile channels. It trades as an American depositary receipt on the Nasdaq, broadening its investor base while adhering to U.S.

