Charlton Aria Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHARR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charlton Aria Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,216 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 49,146 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Charlton Aria Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CHARR opened at $0.19 on Monday. Charlton Aria Acquisition has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Get Charlton Aria Acquisition alerts:

Charlton Aria Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CHARR) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized in April 2021 with the primary purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company does not currently engage in any commercial operations and intends to focus its efforts on identifying promising enterprises for a merger or acquisition.

The company completed its initial public offering in October 2021 and its units trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHARR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charlton Aria Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlton Aria Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.