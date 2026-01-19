Charlton Aria Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHARR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charlton Aria Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,216 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 49,146 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Charlton Aria Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of CHARR opened at $0.19 on Monday. Charlton Aria Acquisition has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
The company completed its initial public offering in October 2021 and its units trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHARR.
