Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Short Interest Update

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,399,098 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 8,145,102 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,547,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,547,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,223,200. The trade was a 3.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,720 in the last quarter.

Get Amrize alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $54.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.63. Amrize has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRZ. Barclays assumed coverage on Amrize in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Amrize in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

View Our Latest Report on Amrize

About Amrize

(Get Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.