NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,038.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,051.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,174.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

