Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.7% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $330.41 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $346.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.19.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $400.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.45.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

