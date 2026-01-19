Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.2% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $51,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $739.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.62.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

Intuit stock opened at $545.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.