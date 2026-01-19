NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,101 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the sale, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CSCO opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $297.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.