Short Interest in Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG) Expands By 24.1%

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 515 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 415 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.92. Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2914 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF

About Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA:TYLG Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 2.76% of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (TYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 technology stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. TYLG was launched on Nov 21, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

