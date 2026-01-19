Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 72,356 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 96,779 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,580 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 210,580 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,430,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,089 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,776,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,824,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,557,000 after buying an additional 173,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $318.74 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $321.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

