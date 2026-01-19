Fogo Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $102.72 Million (FOGO)

Fogo (FOGO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Fogo has traded 49% lower against the dollar. One Fogo token can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Fogo has a total market cap of $102.72 million and $113.54 million worth of Fogo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,871.10 or 0.99748048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,717.94 or 0.99631263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fogo

Fogo’s launch date was January 15th, 2026. Fogo’s total supply is 9,933,499,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,759,431,785 tokens. Fogo’s official Twitter account is @fogochain. Fogo’s official website is www.fogo.io. Fogo’s official message board is www.fogo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Fogo is https://reddit.com/r/fogochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fogo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fogo (FOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026. Fogo has a current supply of 9,933,363,884.64649578 with 3,759,363,884.64593578 in circulation. The last known price of Fogo is 0.02780605 USD and is down -21.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $115,361,805.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fogo.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fogo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fogo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fogo using one of the exchanges listed above.

