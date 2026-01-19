LUCE (LUCE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

LUCE (LUCE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, LUCE has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LUCE token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUCE has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $280.28 thousand worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,871.10 or 0.99748048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,717.94 or 0.99631263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LUCE Profile

LUCE’s genesis date was October 28th, 2024. LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUCE’s official Twitter account is @believeinluce. LUCE’s official website is luce.fun.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00100147 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $279,442.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luce.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using U.S. dollars.

