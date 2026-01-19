Parcl Price Hits $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Parcl has a market cap of $9.97 million and $2.82 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parcl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parcl has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,871.10 or 0.99748048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,717.94 or 0.99631263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Parcl Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.02517481 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $3,041,363.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

