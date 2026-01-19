Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $392.01 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $392,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 140.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 41.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,225.56.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,115.91 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,356.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Booking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,631,984.10. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $17,190,323 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.