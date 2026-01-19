Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489,166 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $647,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $238,951,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,048.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,460,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,213,000 after buying an additional 1,333,743 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,429,000 after buying an additional 980,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,044,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,977,000 after acquiring an additional 702,713 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 593,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 417,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy
CMS Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $71.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CMS Energy Profile
CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.
Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CMS Energy
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.