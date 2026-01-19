Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489,166 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $647,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $238,951,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,048.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,460,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,213,000 after buying an additional 1,333,743 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,429,000 after buying an additional 980,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,044,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,977,000 after acquiring an additional 702,713 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 593,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 417,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $71.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.