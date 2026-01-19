Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 8,528 ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth approximately $19,146,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,101,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,157,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $90.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of -22.25.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $249.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $1,685,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 88,525 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $9,521,749.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 355,077 shares of company stock valued at $35,398,639 in the last three months. 51.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

