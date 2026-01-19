Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.23 Million Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

