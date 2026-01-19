Contrasting Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and Quest Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $2.03 billion 0.75 $43.15 million $0.19 141.84 Quest Diagnostics $9.87 billion 2.13 $871.00 million $8.52 22.21

Profitability

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Quest Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Astrana Health and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 0.33% 1.26% 0.60% Quest Diagnostics 8.91% 15.47% 6.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astrana Health and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 1 2 8 0 2.64 Quest Diagnostics 0 10 7 0 2.41

Astrana Health currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $197.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Astrana Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

