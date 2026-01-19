AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,346 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 14,451 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AleAnna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNA opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $171.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25. AleAnna has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter. AleAnna had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AleAnna currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of AleAnna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in AleAnna in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AleAnna during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of AleAnna during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in AleAnna in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

AleAnna Company Profile

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

