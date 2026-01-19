Financial Contrast: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 1 3 1 0 2.00 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 17.41% 13.33% 0.77% Sound Financial Bancorp 10.97% 6.48% 0.65%

Dividends

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Sound Financial Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $1.04 billion 2.73 $149.99 million $4.08 17.44 Sound Financial Bancorp $62.03 million 1.82 $4.64 million $2.64 16.66

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.