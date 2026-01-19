Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT at $55.33

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.3333.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Get Diodes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diodes news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $284,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 244,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,305.74. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 56.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 846,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $37,519,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 92.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 646,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 310,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diodes by 183.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 335,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.65. Diodes has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. Diodes had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high?performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed?signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general?purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.