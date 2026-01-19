Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.
The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.
