Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 3.7%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $100,000. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 134,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,955,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.