ATS (NYSE:ATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ATS from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded ATS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ATS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get ATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ATS opened at $30.66 on Friday. ATS has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3,062.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.51 million. ATS had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. ATS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,434,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,330,000 after buying an additional 1,416,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,789,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in ATS during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,061,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 19.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 392,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ATS by 45.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,251,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 389,862 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.