Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

PKE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $499.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 179.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 241.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 161.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

