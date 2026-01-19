Wall Street Zen Upgrades Decent (NASDAQ:DXST) to Hold

Decent (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Decent in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Decent Price Performance

About Decent

Decent stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Decent has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

