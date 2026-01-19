Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COLM. Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of COLM stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,939 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,206,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,674,000 after buying an additional 739,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,489,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 439,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.